Charles Michel visits Yerevan Metro

In the scope of his two-day visit to Armenia, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council visited Karen Demirchyan Yerevan Metro, where he learned about the progress of the Yerevan Metro Rehabilitation Project.

Through this project, the EU – European Commission and European Investment Bank – is pleased to partner with central and municipal authorities and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to invest in a green Yerevan. The EC President toured in several metro stations and learned about its history.

In line with CEPA and the recently-announced Economic and Investment Plan EIP, the EU is strongly committed to accelerate the shift to sustainable urban mobility in Armenia. Low-emission public and private transport must be prioritized in order to improve the Armenian people’s quality of life – less pollution, less road accidents – and strengthen the economy.