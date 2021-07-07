Take a virtual tour of Armenian St. Thaddeus Monastery in Iran

It is now possible to take a virtual tour of the Armenian St. Thaddeus Monastery in Iran, the Embassy of Iran in Armenia informs.



The news was announced by Jalil Jabari, Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of the Western Atrpatakan Province of Iran.



The virtual tour is available in English, Persian, Armenian, Kurdish and Azerbaiani.

Together with St. Stepanos Monastery and the Chapel of Dzordzor, the St. Thaddeus Monastery (Qareh Klise) was placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2008 under the name “Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran.” They bear credible testimony to interchanges with the ancient regional societies in particular the Byzantine, Orthodox and Persian.

UNESCO says that the churches bear examples of outstanding universal value of the Armenian architectural and decorative traditions.

Every year pilgrims from Iran, Armenia, Syria, Lebanon, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Germany, Canada and some other countries flock to observe a divine Liturgy in one of the world’s oldest monasteries.

In December 2020, the pilgrimage to the Armenian St. Thaddeus Monastery was inscribed on UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.