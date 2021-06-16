American University of Armenia to open new student dormitory in Yerevan

The American University of Armenia celebrates the 30th anniversary this year and the milestone will be marked by opening of a new modern student dormitory.

Located next to the Sergei Parajanov Museum in Yerevan, this newly built dormitory will accommodate 56 AUA students from both abroad and across the country, who will not only have comfortable conditions to stay and effectively prepare for classes, but will also be involved in a number of planned events.

default

default

Back in 2016, the building, donated by philanthropists George and Caroline Najaryan, was successfully renovated and furnished with a grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Abroad Hospitals Program.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the university management, trustees, directors of academic programs, administrative departments, students, guests. The event will be attended by Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Trchunyan, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the newly appointed Director of the USAID Armenia Office John Allelo. Mr. Adam Phillips from USAID Washington Office will greet the participants with a video message.