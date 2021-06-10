Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for Euro-2020 after initial ban by Baku

Sports commentator for Russian «Матч ТВ» channel Nobel Arustamyan has been accredited for Euro-2020, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

She thanked UEFA for helping settle the issue.

His accreditation was earlier blocked by Azerbaijan’s football federation.

The vice president of the federation, Elkhan Mammadov, confirmed his country was behind the refusal, and cited his visits to Nagorno Karabakh as a reason for the ban.

Commenting on the issue, Nobel Arustamyan said: “Yes, I have really visited Nagorno Karabakh – and I speak about it openly. This is the homeland of my ancestors, in particular my grandfather, whose surname I bear. My roots are there, and I am not ashamed of it. And this has never been a problem for me.”