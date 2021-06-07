Biden, Erdogan to discuss Nagorno Karabakh – Sullivan

US President Joe Biden will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayip Erdogan on the margins of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week to discuss Nagorno Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and other issues, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

They will also look at the “significant differences” between Washington and Ankara, Sullivan said.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Jake Sullivan said the eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Iran, as well as the role that Turkey will play in Afghanistan as the United States withdraws from the country will be part of the “expansive agenda.”

In addition, the meeting, planned to take place on June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, will also review their ties and look for ways on how the United States and Turkey deal with some of their “significant differences on values and human rights and other issues,” Sullivan said.

“President Biden knows Erdogan very well, the two men have spent a good amount of time together and they’re both, I think, looking forward to the opportunity, to really have a business like opportunity to review the full breadth of the relationship,” Sullivan said.