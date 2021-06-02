Arab Council of Australia calls for federal recognition of Armenian Genocide

Following the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s statement falling short of accurately characterising the events of 1915, the Arab Council of Australia has joined a growing number of community organisations in calling for the Federal Government to recognise the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The Arab Council of Australia is a secular, not-for-profit independent community organisation representing the interests of Australians from 22 Middle Eastern countries. It works to bring about social justice and improve the lives of the most vulnerable people in their community.

The CEO of the Arab Council of Australia, Ms Randa Kattan wrote in support for the ANC-AU’s calls for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In her letter addressed to Prime Minister Morrison, she wrote: “We call on Australia to join the many countries that have taken steps in recognising the Armenian Genocide.”

“The act of formally recognising events of mass atrocity as experienced by the victims affords them dignity. This acknowledgement of history supports the healing of a community and is inclusive of those many generations living with inherited trauma,” the statement added.

The ANC-AU expressed their sincere gratitude to the Arab Council of Australia and the countless other community organisations who have expressed their support as they continue to advocate for Federal recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.

“The Armenian-Australian community thanks the Arab Council of Austria for their support as we believe that their voice amplifies our calls for justice and recognition. We thank you for standing in solidarity with our community,” said ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian.

“Following the Prime Minister’s failure to call the Armenian Genocide by name despite his previous appeal for national recognition, our community will continue to work in collaboration with several religious, ethnic, political and youth organisations who have shown their support until we ensure that Australia joins the growing list of nations who stand on the right side of our ancestors history,” Kayserian added.

In addition to the Arab Council of Australia, prominent religious, political, ethnic and youth organisations have written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on him to stand on the side of truth and justice on the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, including the Jewish Australian community, the New South Wales Young Liberals, the New South Wales Ecumenical Council representing 16 churches, Christian Charity Barnabas Fund Australia, Kurdish Lobby Australia, as well as from numerous prominent academics and former politicians.

In addition, over 20 ministers, shadow ministers and parliamentarians representing all sides of politics conveyed condolence messages to the Armenian-Australian community. Their messages contradicted Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s statement that recognised “dispossession, deportations and death” – as well as Australia’s first international humanitarian relief effort to assist surviving orphans – but failed to correctly characterise as genocide the 1915 murders of over 1.5 million Armenians, and over 1 million Assyrians and Greeks.