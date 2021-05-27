Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan joins Spanish side Cádiz

Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan has signed for Spanish side Cádiz until 2023.

Born in Yerevan (Armenia) on August 24, 1992, he plays as a central defender and is an international with his country’s senior team, and has been capped 58 times.

He began his sports career at Patani FC, and moved to Pyunik Yerevan, winning six titles in Armenia. After a brief stint with Iranian Tractor Sazi FC, he signed for Padideh, before making a move to Russian football in 2017, joining FC Ural Yekaterinburg. FC Tambov and FC Astana have been his last destinations.

He debuted for the Armenian national team in 2011.