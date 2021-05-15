Azerbaijan’s operation a violation of both Armenia‘s sovereignty and international law – Rep. Ted Lieu

Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) issued the following statement that Azeri military moved onto Armenian terroritory.

“I am alarmed by reports of Azerbaijan‘s military encroachment on Armenian territory in the region of Lake Sev. If the reports are true, Azerbaijan’s operation would represent a violation of both Armenia‘s sovereignty and international law. I call on Azerbaijan to withdraw immediately and put an end to hostile actions that undermine the goal of peaceful dialogue and negotiation.”

On May 12 Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province in an attempt to surround and siege the lake.

On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfill a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border. He appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance.

While the Azerbaijani troops have pulled back in some sections, the situation still remains unsolved, the Ministry of Defense says. Negotiations have resumed today.