Situation after Azerbaijani encroachment remans unsolved, negotiations to resume

As of Saturday morning, the situation created after the encroachments on some border areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the pretext of “border adjustments” remains unsolved, the Ministry of Defense reports.

“Despite the fact that as a result of the actions taken by the Armenian units, the Azerbaijani military had to leave some sections, some of them are still in the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the Ministry said.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia emphasize the need for a peaceful settlement of the situation, but declare once again that encroachments on the sovereign territories of Armenia are absolutely unacceptable, the Azerbaijani side is obliged to return to its starting positions without preconditions.

“In all three directions, where the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to ensure positional advance, both the whole territory, the military and the roads are under the full control of the Armenian armed forces,” the Ministry said.

Negotiations for a peaceful solution to the dispute, which began on May 12, are expected to continue today.

Given the vast amount of misinformation about the current situation, The Defense Ministry urges to refrain from disseminating unverified, false information. The Ministry will provide regular update on the situation during the day.