Armenia asks Russia for military aid as Azerbaijan breaches border

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he has applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking for Russian military assistance in accordance with the 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

“I appealed to President Putin for assistance to Armenia including military, after Azerbaijan failed to withdraw an estimated 250 troops from the southern Armenian province of Syunik,” Pashinyan told lawmakers

He noted that negotiations with the Azerbaijani side would continue on Saturday.

Representatives of the 102nd Russian military base joined in negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, he added.

“Representatives of the 102nd Russian base joined the negotiations with the Azerbaijani side and presented working maps. According to these documents, the territory invaded by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is in the CSTO control zone,” Pashinyan said.

On May 12 Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province. in an attempt to surround and siege the lake.

On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.