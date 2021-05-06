Robert Kocharyan to lead the alliance of Reviving Armenia Party and ARF Dashnaktsutyun

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan will lead the alliance of the Reviving Armenia party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun.

“Taking into account the dire situation in Armenia and Artsakh, due to the need to unite with ideological and like-minded political forces, the Reviving Armenia Party has decided to run in the snap parliamentary elections in alliance with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, which will be led by the second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan,” the Reviving Armenia Party.

The snap parliamentary elections are expected on June 20. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stepped down late last month to trigger early elections.