Silent protest in Los Angeles demands release of Armenian POWs

Dozens of people gathered outside the Consulate General of Azerbaijan on Wilshire Blvd. in Lon Angeles Thursday to protest against the Armenian prisoners of war being held by Azerbaijani forces, FOX 11 reports.

For many Armenian-Americans who attended the silent protest, their message was clear… release all Armenian POWs.

Similar protests where held throughout the world including Toronto, Paris, Rome, Houston, Sacramento, Montréal, New York, Warsaw, and many other cities.

Over 200 Armenian POWs are currently being held captive by Azerbaijan following a war in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Today’s global protest occurred just about a week before the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. On April 24th thousands of Armenians in California and around the world will commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which 1.5 million Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.