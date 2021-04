Armenia climb in FIFA World Ranking after three consecutive wins

Armenia have climbed nine positions in FIFA World Ranking after three consecutive victories in the World Cup Qualification round and is currently ranked 90th.

Belgium top the ranking followed by France and Brazil.

This edition’s most improved side in terms of points, Armenia (90, +9), gained valuable ground thanks to a gain of 40.28 points, while Malawi (115, +8), Cabo Verde (73, +7), Ethiopia (140, +6), and Korea DPR (109, +6) also made considerable progress.