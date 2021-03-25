Armenian Commission for UNESCO condemns ISIS-style destruction of monuments by Azerbaijan

Armenian National Commission for UNESCO has strongly condemned yet another act of cultural crime by Azerbaijan.

“Armenian monuments of Artsakh under Azerbaijani occupation are vandalized and destroyed in ISIS-style,” the Commission said on social media.

The comments come after the BBC found out the Armenian Holy Mother of God church disappeared after Azerbaijani got control over it. Destruction was complete. The same church was vandalized during the recent Azerbaijani aggression.

“The disappeared Armenian Church became a victim of an act of vandalism in the first place,” the Commission said.