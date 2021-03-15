Charles Aznavour’s wedding in Las Vegas featured in The Vogue

The Vogue has presented13 celebrity couples who got married in Las Vegas.

One of these 13 stories is about the wedding of Charles Aznavour and Ulla Torsell.

Charles Aznavour married Ulla Thorssel at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas in 1967.

Charles and Ulla had two wedding ceremonies. The second one was in an Armenian church in Paris.

Other couples that married in Las Vegas include Sophie Turner et Joe Jonas, Lily Allen et David Harbour, Shia Labeouf et Mia Goth, Elvis Presley et Priscilla Beaulieu, Richard Gere et Cindy Crawford, Elizabeth Taylor et Eddie Fisher