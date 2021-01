Anahit Avanesyan to replace Arsen Torosyan as Minister of Health

Anahit Avanesyan will replace Arsen Torosyan as Minister of Health.

The President’s Office has already received a proposal from the Prime Minister to appoint Anahit Avanesyan to the post of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia, Assistant to the President Hasmik Petrosyan has said.

Anahit Avanesyan has served as Deputy Minister of Health since May 2018, and as First deputy Minister since May 2020.

The President is yet to sign relevant decrees.