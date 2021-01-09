Second plane carrying humanitarian aid from Greece arrives in Yerevan

The second plane carrying humanitarian aid from Greece has arrived in Armenia, the government informs.
The essentials, medical supplies, clothing and food are meant to support war-affected families.
The flight was made possible by the efforts of the Armenian Blue Cross of Greece, the Armenian Charity Cross, the Armenian Relief Society, and with the support of the Greek Government and the Armenian Embassy in Greece.
