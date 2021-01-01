SocietyTop

The sky above Stepanakert illuminated with balloons

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 1, 2021, 01:18
Less than a minute

The sky of Stepanakert was illuminated with balloons in memory of the heroes killed in the Artsakh war, the Armenian Government informs.

