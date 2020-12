Joaquin Caparros named Armenia’s Coach of the Year 2020

Armenian National team head coach Joaquin Caparros has been named Coach of the Year with 134 points.

The head coach of the FC Ararat Vardan Bichakhchyan is in second place with 50 points.

The head coach of the Armenian U-21 team and CSKA Rafael Nazaryan is third with 48 points.

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Player of the Year for the tenth time.