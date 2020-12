Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Armenia’s Player of the Year

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won the 10th Player of the Year title.

The Roma midfielder collected 133 votes to be named Armenia’s best footballer of 2020.

FC Astana midfielder Tigran Barseghyan came in second with 79 votes.

MSK Zilina midfielder Vahan Bichakhchyan is third with 25 votes.