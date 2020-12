Artak Beglaryan resigns from the post of Human Rights Defender of Artsakh

Artak Beglaryan has resigned from the post of Human Rights Defender of Artsakh.

On December 22 Beglaryan submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.



The ombudsman’s resignation is conditioned by the offer to transfer to another position in the government system, based on the existing challenges and needs.

Artak Beglaryan will give a press conference on December 23, at 11:00 am.