Municipality of San Giorgio di Nogaro, Italy, recognizes the independence of Artsakh and the Armenian Genocide

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 26, 2020, 15:13
The Municipality of San Giorgio di Nogaro (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) has recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

The Embassy has thanked the Municipality of San Giorgio di Nogaro, for the solidarity with the Armenian people and the defense of universal values.

