Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

During a phone conversation today Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed have discussed the development of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin said.

Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart about the active mediating efforts undertaken by the Russian side, “which made it possible to stop the bloodshed and avoid new casualties,” as well as the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent along the contact line and the Lachin corridor.

It was noted that the Statement of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia of November 9 is being implemented, the situation in the region has generally stabilized.

Expressing their readiness to coordinate within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship – Russia, France and the United States – the leaders emphasized the importance of resolving urgent humanitarian issues, including the return of refugees to their places of permanent residence, ensuring conditions for the normal life of the population, restoring infrastructure, preserving Christian churches and monasteries. In this regard, the President of Russia announced the creation of a Russian Center for Humanitarian Response.

Some issues of bilateral cooperation were touched upon, including in the field of joint fight against terrorist threat.