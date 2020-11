Dadivank Monastery in Artsakh’s Karvachar region is out of danger, Director of Information Services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Fr. Vahram Melikyan informs.

“Dadivank is under the protection of Russian peacekeepers and is out of danger,” Fr. Vahram Melikyan wrote on Facebook.

He said there are several clergymen in the monastery at present, who will continue to perform ceremonies regularly.