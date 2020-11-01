“We are our mountains” monument was installed in Stepanakert 53 years ago today

The monument “We are our mountains” was erected in Stepanakert 53 years ago, on November 1, 1967, the National Gallery of Armenia informs.

The author of the tufa-built monument, which has become a national collective symbol, is sculptor Sargis Baghdasaryan, and the architect is Yuri Hakobyan.

The monument was deliberately created without a pedestal. As if merged with nature, it rises above the native land, in defense of national-patriotic ideas, symbolizing the connection between the Artsakh land and the people.

These large sculptures of a man and a woman created with schematic geometric solutions are sometimes compared to the big and small peaks of Ararat.

The leadership of Soviet Azerbaijan was against the construction and installation of the monument “We are our mountains,” especially considering it unacceptable near the city of Stepanakert.

However, the monument was erected on November 1, 1967 and stands to this day.