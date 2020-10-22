Andranik Piloyan was awarded the title of RA National Hero

By the decree of the Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia the Commander of the N Military Unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Major General Andranik Sureni Piloyan was awarded the Order of the Motherland.

“Based on the mediation of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 136 of the Constitution, as well as Article 5.3, Part 1 of the Law on State Awards and Honorary Titles of the Republic of Armenia: To award Major General Andranik Sureni Piloyan, Commander of the N Military Unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, with the Order of the Homeland for his exceptional services in ensuring the security of the Homeland, his courage and devotion during the hostilities”, the presidential decree reads.