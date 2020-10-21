In addition to Israeli & Turkish weapons, Azerbaijani forces have employed Czech DANA 152-mm self-propelled artillery pieces against Artsakh army positions, Artsakh Defence Army report.

Evidence of the use of Czech DANA self-propelled artillery systems has been made available to the relevant services of the Defence Army. It should be noted that the above-mentioned artillery pieces are on the list of armaments of one of the central military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which means that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces artillery corps suffered heavy losses as a result of targeted strikes by the Artsakh Army over the course of fighting since September 27.

Below are photos of the DANA self-propelled artillery division in the southern direction at the disposal of the Defense Army intelligence services.