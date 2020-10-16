Armenia moves to ban import of Turkish goods

The Ministry of Economy has developed and submitted for public discussion a draft decision proposing temporary ban on the import of a number of goods of Turkish origin to the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Armenian National Assembly Babken Tunyan informs.



While being of economic nature, the restriction of imports from Turkey first of all supposes a security component, given the fact that Turkey openly supports Azerbaijan in the military and terrorist operations unleashed against Artsakh.

“With their provocative calls, the Turkish authorities are undermining stability in the region by supplying arms to Azerbaijan and transferring mercenaries to the region, undermining the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the draft says.

This decision shall enter into force on December 31, 2020 and shall be valid for six months.