Azerbaijani subversive group kills mother and son in Hadrut

An Azerbaijani subversive group today killed two civilians at their home in the city of Hadrut – mother and her son with disability, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan informs.

“I demand from the international community to give proper reaction to the crimes against the Artsakh people and to pursue punishing those criminals,” the Ombudsman said.

#BREAKING!

An #Azerbaijan|i subvversive group today killed 2 civilians at their home in #Hadrut town – the mother & her son with #disability.

I demand from the intl community to give proper reaction to the crimes agnst the #Artsakh ppl & to pursue punishing those criminals. — Artak Beglaryan (@Artak_Beglaryan) October 10, 2020

The Azerbaijani side undertook a subversive infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut shortly before the establishment of ceasefire at midnight.

Operations aimed at blocking and destroying the group were coming to an end at about 9 pm, special representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing today.