Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire to exchange bodies and prisoners

As a result of consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, it has been decided to establish ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone from 12:00 on October 10.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the announcement after about ten hours of consultations with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The ceasefire will be established for humanitarian purposes, i.e. exchange of prisoners and bodies with the mediation and in line with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lavrov said.

He added that concrete parameters of the ceasefire will be agreed additionally.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will proceed to substantive negotiations with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, with a view of reaching soonest settlement of the conflict in a peaceful way.

The sides agree to accept the unchangeability of the negotiation format.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Puitn invited the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow for consultations.

“After a series of telephone conversations with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for an end to hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone for humanitarian reasons in order to exchange bodies of the dead and prisoners,” Kremlin said.

Fighting has been under way along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact since September 27.