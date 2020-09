Flightradar24 platform clearly shows that two different cargo planes of the Azerbaijani Silk way airlines (majority of shares of which belong to Aliyev’s daughter) are operating flights from Baku to Israel and back, Razminfo informs.

The first IL-76TD ZP4612 departs from Israel’s Uvda region (where Israel has airbase) to Baku.

The next IL-76TD-90VD departs from Baku and enters Turkey’s territory via Georgia. Most likely heading to Israel.