Armenia denies having fired rockets in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Dashkesan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has refuted Azerbaijani reports on rockets fired in the direction of Dashkesan region from Vardenis region in the Republic of Armenia.

“This information is absolutely false; it aims to pave the way for expanding the geography of hostilities and launching aggression against the Republic of Armenia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attempts to further destabilize regional peace and security, the full responsibility of which lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry said.