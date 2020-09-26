Support continues to grow for Armenia and Artsakh resolutions

Two resolutions in the U.S. House of Representatives, H.Res.452 and H.Res.190 regarding U.S.-Armenia and U.S.-Artsakh relations, continue to garner support, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly). Both resolutions were introduced by Representative Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chair, along with fellow leaders of the Armenian Caucus.

H.Res.452 has bipartisan support with 47 cosponsors with three additional cosponsors joining in recent weeks: Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Scott Peters (D-CA), and Dina Titus (D-NV). H.Res.452 celebrates a century of United States-Armenia relations, the enduring friendship of the American and Armenian peoples, the strong bonds between the two governments, and the wide array of contributions that Americans of Armenian heritage continue to make in the United States.

H.Res.190 enjoys the support of 31 Members of Congress, with its most recent cosponsors, Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Lori Trahan (D-MA), joining in the last two months. H.Res.190 encourages: 1) visits and communication between officials from the United States and Artsakh at all levels; 2) open communication, meetings, and other direct contacts between officials of Artsakh and the executive and legislative branches of the United States Government, representatives of state and local governments, and representatives of American civil society; and 3) calls for the full and direct participation of the democratically-elected Government of the Republic of Artsakh in all OSCE and other negotiations regarding its future.

“We thank the Members of Congress for their support as we continue to advance U.S.-Armenia, U.S.-Artsakh relations,” stated Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan. “We call upon our grassroots activists to contact their respective Members of Congress to cosponsor these resolutions, and urge the House of Representatives to adopt them,” added Khaloyan.

H.Res.452 is cosponsored by Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Armenian Caucus Vice-Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), along with Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), Rep. Julia Brownley, (D-CA), Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), Rep. Gil Cisneros Jr. (D-CA), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. James Langevin (D-RI), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN), Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC-AL), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), Rep. Scott Peters, (D-CA), Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL), Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI), Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ), Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA), Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA), Rep. David Trone (D-MD), and Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX).

H.Res.190 is cosponsored by Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Armenian Caucus Vice-Chairs Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Peter King (R-NY), along with Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA), Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA) Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Rep. James McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC-AL), Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Rep. Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA), and Rep. Peter Visclosky (D-IN).