Armenian GM Levon Aronian wins Bundesliga title with Baden-Baden

Armenian GM Levon Aronian won the Bundesliga title with OSG Baden-Baden.

On Sunday OSG Baden-Baden earned their 14th Bundesliga title in 15 years by winning the round-robin championship tournament in Karlsruhe,

Germany. Many players returned to over-the-board chess for the first time in months and seemed quite inspired as lots of great games were played.

A great day! We became German Champions with Baden-Baden team, my Boston Celtics are fighting back in NBA and it's sunny in Karlsruhe! pic.twitter.com/RJMtdPPZeV — Levon Aronian (@LevAronian) September 20, 2020

The team also features GM Fabiano Caruana (USA), GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), GM Richard Rapport (Hungary), GM Michael Adams (England), Francisco Vallejo Pons (Spain), Arkadij Naiditsch (Azerbaijan), Etienne Bacrot (France).

For this year, eight teams voluntarily agreed to play a single round-robin in Karlsruhe during September 16-20, with double rounds on three of the five playing days. Top favorite Baden-Baden managed to win yet another title but not without a fight that lasted until the very end.