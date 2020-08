Artsakh President Arayik Harutynyan has petitioned the Ministry of Defense to honor Captain Armenak Urfanyan, who died heroically in the April war, with the highest title of Hero of Artsakh.

“There were many discussions about Armenak Urfanyan’s selfless and patriotic behavior at the time,” the President said, adding that it will be the best decision on Artsakh Republic Day (September 2) and will pay the due to his “heroic image.”