Divine Liturgy to be served in Turkey’s only Armenian village

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan will preside over a Divine Liturgy in Turkey’s only Armenian village of Vakifli on Sunday, August 16, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Every year on the second Sunday of August the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Holy Mother of God is celebrated at St. Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) followed by a grape blessing ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus-related situation, only Armenians living in Turkey will be present at this year’s liturgy.

During the liturgy, they will taste this year’s blessed grapes for the first time, and will then eat the traditional harissa of the people of Musaler.