Armenian peacekeeping brigade off to Afghanistan

A new peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces left for Afghanistan today, the Ministry of Defense informs.

The Armenian contingent will take part in training and pre-deployment exercises, after which it will carry out a peacekeeping mission as part of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan.

“The Armenian peacekeepers have always kept the honor of Armenia, the Armenian soldier high, during the missions they have been highly praised by the superior command, as well as by the high-ranking foreign military,” the Ministry of Defense says.