Serj Tankian donates $5,000 to Lebanese Armenians

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has joined the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s “Urgent Support for Lebanese-Armenians” fundraising-campaign by donating $ 5,000.

The funds will be directed to the most urgent needs of Lebanese-Armenians.

“We are grateful for your continued support and for standing with Lebanon and our brothers and sisters in their time of need,” the Fund said in a Facebook post.

Following the call to action by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and Trustee of the “Hayastan” Global Armenian Fund, Nikol Pashinyan, the Fund has launched a new fundraising campaign following the Beirut blast that left the city devastated.

The Fund urges to support this critical relief effort and help Lebanese Armenians. Donations can be made on the Fund’s online platform or directly to the Fund’s dedicated Central Bank account (details on the website).