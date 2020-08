Air India plane crashes in Kerala after skidding off the runway

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday. Rescue operations are underway, NDTV reports.

First images from the site showed the aircraft broken in two pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

A number of people have been injured, reports said.

The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm.