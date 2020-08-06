Forbes: Armenia’s women tech trailblazers are forging new horizons

As the world’s next tech hub, Armenia’s tech sector has enjoyed double-digit annual growth rates employing some 20,000 workers–30 percent of whom are women, Jackie Abramian writes in an article published by Forbes.

The author notes that Armenia is ground zero for award-winning, globally recognized technology start-ups–many led by women, some 30 years old or under, or hailing high percentage of women employees including among the extensive list:

Digital Pomegranate–one of the world’s premier Flutter development agencies, and one of Armenia’s largest tech companies–with CEO, Gayane Ghandilyan Arakelyan–50 percent of employees and 70 percent of top management are women.

Synopsys-Armenia (the largest office outside the U.S.)–one of Armenia’s largest IT employers with over 650 employees–33 percent of its 600+ engineers are women. While women employees comprise only 15 percent of Synopsys’ Silicon Valley headquarters.

DASARAN–cloud-based Educational Development System ranked by UNDP as one of the world’s top 5 social enterprises –with Deputy CEO, Rima Sargsyan–72 percent of employees are women.

“Women are really essential in the tech sector as they are bringing a complementary strength and point of view,” Forbes quotes Nare Gevorgyan of Embry Tech as saying. “I’m proud to see our numbers are growing in Armenia.”