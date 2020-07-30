Torino 2-3 Roma: Mkhitaryan provides an assist

Roma clinched fifth place in Serie A with a nerve-jangling 3-2 victory over Torino on Wednesday evening.

Extending their unbeaten streak to seven games, Paulo Fonseca’s side came from behind at the Olimpico di Torino to grab a vital three points – with Amadou Diawara scoring the decisive goal, his first-ever for the club, from the penalty spot.

The hosts took the lead early on through Alejandro Berenguer, although it didn’t take long for Roma to respond as Dzeko ran onto Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first-time pass and finished off a well-worked team move.

When Chris Smalling headed home from a corner soon after, the Giallorossi seemed to be driving their way to victory.

And that impression was even stronger when Diawara converted from the penalty spot early in the second half, after Dzeko had been fouled clumsily inside the box.

Alas, the final 30 minutes proved to be more tense than expected – especially after Wilfried Singo’s low drive squirmed under Pau Lopez.

But Roma held on and secured another win, confirming with it that they will finish fifth this season in Serie A – and are now qualified for the group stage of the 2020-21 Europa League.

Fonseca’s side still have one more league engagement this season, however, as they travel to face champions Juventus on Saturday evening.