Film co-produced by Russian-Armenian billionaire Sergey Sarkisov wins Emmy Award

Hate Among Us – a documentary co-produced by David McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Sergey Sarkisov has been honored with Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Directing Special Class category.

Distributed by Associated Television International (ATI), Hate Among Us Tackles the rise of anti-Semitism worldwide. It tracks the origins of hate crimes against members of the Jewish faith; under the leadership of Adolf Hitler to present day; from Europe to the United States and throughout the world; and told from the perspective of individuals of all faiths. Included is travel show personality Laura McKenzie, who is also an executive producer.

The film, which includes interviews with the family members of Mireille Knoll, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor who was murdered in her Paris apartment in 2018 in an anti-Semitic hate crime, was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Special Class Special and Outstanding Directing Special Class.

In 2017 David McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Sergey Sarkisov co-produced the Architects of Denial – a film that shed light on the Armenian Genocide.