Armenian soldier wounded in clashes with Azerbaijan dies at hospital

Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Arthur Muradyan (born in 2001) died at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense today.

Arthur Muradyan was seriously wounded in the guard post of one of the military units located in the northeastern part of the Republic of Armenia. He was hospitalized but had been in critical condition since.

Despite the efforts of the doctors of the military hospital, Arthur Muradyan’s life could not be saved, the Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry offered deep condolences and support to Arthur Muradyan’s family, relatives and his comrades-in-arms.