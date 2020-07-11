Messi sets new La Liga record for goals and assists

Lionel Messi became the first player in La Liga history to score 20 and assist 20 goals or more in the same season when he teed up Arturo Vidal for Barcelona’s opener against Real Valladolid on Saturday, Goal.com reports.

The Argentine superstar already had a career-high 19 La Liga assists to his name this season, but his slide-rule pass to set up Vidal ensured he wrote yet another page in the history books.

He is the first player to reach 20 assists in La Liga since former team-mate Xavi in 2008-09, with no player combining that feat with 20 or more goals in the Spanish top flight until now.

The 33-year-old is just the second player to achieve that feat in Europe’s top five leagues this century, after Thierry Henry scored 24 goals and contributed 20 assists for Arsenal during the 2002-03 Premier League season.

Messi currently stands on 22 goals at the top of the goalscoring charts, four clear of his nearest challenger Karim Benzema, highlighting his continued importance to the side despite his advancing years.