Today marks the centennial of the Armenian Coat of Arms.

On July 9, 1920, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved the Coat of Arms created by Aleaxnder Tamanyan, President Armen Sarkissian reminds on Twitter.

The law ‘On the State Coat of Arms of the Republic of Armenia” was adopted on April 19, 1992, by the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Armenia.

It is a rendition of the Coat of Arms of the First Armenian Republic (1918-1920) designed by member of the Russian Academy of Fine Arts, Architect Alexander Tamanian and artist Hakob Kojoyan.

Following the constitutional reform of November 27, 2005, a new RA law on the State Coat of Arms of the Republic of Armenia was adopted on June 15, 2006.

The Coat of Arms of the Republic of Armenia is a national symbol of the Republic of Armenia. It has a shield at its center depicting Mount Ararat with Noah’s Ark and the coats of arms of the four kingdoms of historical Armenia; Bagratuni, Arshakuni, Artashesian and Rubenyan Dynasties.

The shield is upheld by an eagle (on the left) and lion (on the right). There is a sword, as well as a branch of a tree, a bundle of spikes, a chain and a ribbon pictured below the shield. Golden is the main color of the Coat of Arms of the Republic of Armenia.

The colors of the kingdoms of the historical Armenia are as follows: from top to left – red, from top to right – blue, from bottom to left – blue, from bottom to right – red, with orange-painted Mount Ararat positioned in the center on a shield. The colors emblematize the colors of the national flag of the Republic of Armenia.