The Times: Armenian red wine among the 100 best wines for summer 2020

The Times has listed the Armenian Zorah Karasi Areni Noir wine among the top 100 summer wines of 2020.

“Six thousand years of winemaking tradition lie behind this quirky but utterly delicious Armenian red, made from areni noir grapes grown in vineyards overlooked by Mount Ararat,” award-winning wine and drink writer Jane MacQuitty writes.

“With extraordinary oomph and elegance, this violet-perfumed, tannic, herby, truffley wallop of a wine is a hit,” she adds.