Greek Parliament ratifies the Armenia-EU Agreement

At the plenary sitting on June 7 the Greek Parliament ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union.

The meeting was chaired by Atanasios Buras, Deputy Speaker of the Greek Parliament from the New Democracy Party.

The agreement was submitted to the parliament on June 24.

The ratification was preceded by discussions in the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense.

The ruling New Democracy, the main opposition SYRIZA, the Movement for Change (Kinima Allagis), the Greek Solution (Elliniki Lisi) and the MeRA25 parties all spoke in favor of the agreement.

Greece is the 23rd EU Member State completing the ratification process.