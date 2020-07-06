Napoli 2-1 Roma: Mkhitaryan scores brilliant solo goal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s brilliant solo goal did not save Roma from a defeat to Napoli on Sunday.

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a late goal to give them a 2-1 win at home to AS Roma.

Callejon put Napoli ahead 10 minutes after the restart when he got in front of his marker to turn Mario Rui’s inviting cross into the net.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan levelled five minutes later, collecting Edin Dzeko’s crossfield pass and then surging forward to beat Alex Meret with a bouncing shot from just outside the area.

Roma stayed ahead in fifth spot on goal difference as the teams are level on their head-to-head record.