French Armenian actor and director Simon Abkarian wins big at Molière theater awards

French Armenian actor and director Simon Abkarian won big at the 32nd Molière awards -the highest French theatre honor.

Abkarian’s “Electre des bas-fonds,” which was playing at Ariane Mnouchkine’s Théâtre du Soleil, won the Molière in public theater, while Simon Abkarian won those for the director of a public theater performance and the living French-speaking author.

“Without artists, life would be deadly. And theater is like original sin, it reproduces, and it will rise again,” said. Simon Abkarian, whose play was a great success.