Film producer Steve Bing, who once sued Kirk Kerkorian, dies after fall from building

Steve Bing, philanthropist, film producer and prominent Democratic political donor whose producing credits include “The Polar Express” and “Get Carter,” died Monday, Los Angeles Times reports.

Bing, 55, fell to his death from a high-rise building in Century City, according to a law enforcement source who was not authorized to comment. Foul play is not suspected.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said it responded to a call around 1 p.m. regarding the death of a man in his 50s in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City.

Bing’s name was thrust into the spotlight when he became involved in two highly publicized paternity cases. In one, he sued British actress Elizabeth Hurley to force a DNA test after she said he was the father of her baby.

In the other case, he sued Kirk Kerkorian for invasion of privacy after the billionaire’s private eye — private investigator Anthony Pellicano — took Bing’s dental floss out of his trash can. Kerkorian was embroiled in a child support lawsuit with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonder. He used the DNA from the floss to prove that Bing was the father of Bonder’s child, Kira.

An English court revealed that Bing indeed was the father of Hurley’s baby. Hurley and Bing’s son, Damian, turned 18 in April.

